Celebration postponed

“Party ban” for Sturm Graz after Cup triumph!

Nachrichten
02.05.2024 06:48

At 19:29, captain Stefan Hierländer finally let the fans go wild. Coach Christian Ilzer sums up: "We beat Salzburg, Austria, GAK and Rapid and are the deserved winners." The crowning glory is now the double ...

comment0 Kommentare

With a mega choreo in black and white across the entire curve, the Sturm fans created a goosebump atmosphere even before kick-off. "1909" was written in giant letters on a banner. "I want that trophy again!" said Melanie, the sweetheart of sporting director Andreas Schicker, at the break, while her husband kept his cool despite the 0:1 deficit, took a selfie with a Sturm supporter and said with a smile: "We'll swing it."

The Sturm Graz fans' choreography (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
The Sturm Graz fans' choreography
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

How true. At the restart, the Rapid supporters set off fireworks and released green and white balloons into the sky. But they burst like their dream of winning the cup. Sturm turned the match around and celebrated their title defense.

As the team celebrated in front of their 15,000 fans after the final whistle and Gerd Steinbäcker's Styrian anthem blared out, even hardened Sturm fans shed a tear or two. "On days like these, you wish for infinity!" - as the Toten Hosen hit pounded out of the loudspeakers, it probably spoke from the soul of all Styrian soccer fans yesterday.

It got loud during the break
At 7.29pm on the dot, captain Stefan Hierländer lifted the Cup trophy into the May evening, all dams broke, even the convalescing Manprit Sarkaria danced exuberantly on the pitch. "At half-time, everyone really gave each other a piece of their mind - after that, we didn't give Rapid another chance," said David Affengruber, before running to his fans and disappearing into a crowd of cheering fans. "Personality, mentality and character were the deciding factors. This comeback shows what kind of team we are," beamed Otar Kiteishvili. Christian Ilzer clenched his fist: "We beat Salzburg, Austria, GAK, Rapid - Sturm deserved to win the Cup throughout the season," emphasized the coach, whose team was "banned from partying" after the triumph.

(Bild: Marlene Borkenstein)
(Bild: Marlene Borkenstein)

The big celebration will take place in three weeks' time, with the cup and the champion's plate. The first double in 25 years!

Burghard Enzinger
Burghard Enzinger
Volker Silli
Volker Silli
