“Party ban” for Sturm Graz after Cup triumph!

It got loud during the break

At 7.29pm on the dot, captain Stefan Hierländer lifted the Cup trophy into the May evening, all dams broke, even the convalescing Manprit Sarkaria danced exuberantly on the pitch. "At half-time, everyone really gave each other a piece of their mind - after that, we didn't give Rapid another chance," said David Affengruber, before running to his fans and disappearing into a crowd of cheering fans. "Personality, mentality and character were the deciding factors. This comeback shows what kind of team we are," beamed Otar Kiteishvili. Christian Ilzer clenched his fist: "We beat Salzburg, Austria, GAK, Rapid - Sturm deserved to win the Cup throughout the season," emphasized the coach, whose team was "banned from partying" after the triumph.