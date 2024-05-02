Diversity in Wexlarena
From retro ski resort to mountain bike hotspot
Successful redesign: Wexlarena now attracts sports enthusiasts in summer and winter.
The older generations among us may still remember it. Back when St. Corona was "the" skiing hotspot in Lower Austria. People learned their first turns and stopped off for chips and toast in the cozy alpine hut - at a time when skiing was still affordable for many. Then, in 2013, the sad certainty - the two existing lifts were dismantled. New investments in the ski area were neglected and continued operation was no longer profitable.
One person who was still on the sidelines at the time was 41-year-old Karl Morgenbesser, now Managing Director of Wexlarena. He has managed to awaken St. Corona from its slumber and turn the mountain into a super-cool year-round destination. "The target group of 'total beginners' in combination with the mountain experience was the basic concept for the reorientation," explains Morgenbesser.
A ski resort in winter - especially for the little ones and beginners, a mountain bike paradise in spring, summer and fall with up- and downhills for two-year-olds as well as full-blooded bikers.
Unique in the world: magic carpet for bikes
A new era began in St. Corona, especially with cycling. The minibike park was created in 2016 - with a conveyor belt that took children and their bikes up the mountain. "We were the first in the world to use this magic carpet for more than just skiers," Morgenbesser says proudly. A drag lift for bikes and the first uphill flow trail soon followed. "So that the uphill skiers don't collide with the downhill skiers," says Morgenbesser. This was also a showcase project that attracted many international groups to St. Corona.
But the corona pandemic also contributed to the fact that the place was on everyone's lips worldwide because of its name. One day, staff from the Washington Post even turned up at Morgenbesser's door. "The inquiry came because of the town's name, of course, but when the journalist realized that we have managed to adapt to the changed climate conditions here in times of climate change, the article then went in a completely different direction," he says, delighted with this positive worldwide publicity.
What else is planned for the Wexlarena?
Preparations are underway: New mountain bike trails will open in June. Next year, there will be another drag lift for mountain bikers. Why is it necessary to build another lift for sporty mountain bikers? "Because many bikers only come here for the downhill experience," says Morgenbesser, explaining the demand for it. A large hotel project is also being planned. "We are still looking for project developers and investors for this," says Morgenbesser. According to current plans, the hotel, including a campsite, camping huts and pitches for camper vans, will be located above the motor skills park.
But it's not just cyclists and skiers who get their money's worth in the Wexlarena. Numerous hiking trails with cozy huts, a summer toboggan run and a large motor skills park round off the offer. This makes St. Corona a year-round destination for outdoor fans of all ages.
The big Wexl Base Summer Opening Weekend with numerous events and activities takes place until 5 May. For more information, visit www.wexltrails.at
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.