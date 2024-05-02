From retro ski resort to mountain bike hotspot

What else is planned for the Wexlarena?

Preparations are underway: New mountain bike trails will open in June. Next year, there will be another drag lift for mountain bikers. Why is it necessary to build another lift for sporty mountain bikers? "Because many bikers only come here for the downhill experience," says Morgenbesser, explaining the demand for it. A large hotel project is also being planned. "We are still looking for project developers and investors for this," says Morgenbesser. According to current plans, the hotel, including a campsite, camping huts and pitches for camper vans, will be located above the motor skills park.