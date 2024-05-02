For the SPÖ, May Day has lost none of its luster

The SPÖ also celebrated Labor Day in Tyrol on Wednesday. In Rapoldipark, the top representatives of the party and its front organizations traditionally met with hundreds of like-minded people for a May Day celebration. "What has always distinguished social democracy, made it great and made it a reliable force for a better future is its willingness to take responsibility. That is why the SPÖ has always been a governing party. And that is what we will be again at the end of this super election year - at all political levels," said Deputy Governor Georg Dornauer, setting out the direction of travel.