Schwaz stayed “alive” with anger and defiance

Saturday will decide the near future of handball - in the third quarter-final in the Osthalle. "Our performance level is back where we all want to see it," says the German coach optimistically, "but it will certainly be another close game. We'll have to work as a team again." With Filip Peric on the wing in scoring mood (eleven in Linz), a strong Petar Medic before the break and an outstanding Thomas Kandolf after the break, another thriller could be avoided.