Handball quarter-final
Schwaz stayed “alive” with anger and defiance
Compared to the last two games, the Schwaz handball team was hardly recognizable in Linz: With their backs to the wall, Jauernik's squad secured victory in the second HLA quarter-final, leveling the score at 1:1 with a 34:33 win. And can now secure a place in the semi-finals at home on Saturday.
"We went into the game with anger!" Thomas Kandolf and his teammates did not want to let Linz ruin a top season so far with two (quarter-final) games. "But the way we came back after a poor performance (cup final against Westwien) and not a good one (first game against Linz) - that was great," said coach Christoph Jauernik after the 34:33 thriller in Linz.
Everything seemed to have conspired against the strong runners-up in the HLA basic round in Upper Austria: Partly inexplicable two-minute penalties for Schwaz (nine, compared to four for the hosts!), a step goal at 15:15 by Linz that was visible to everyone, whistles against the Tyroleans that made even the Upper Austrian fans laugh, or at least smile - and yet: Jaunernik did not want to comment on the weak refereeing: "No comment . . . we're just looking ahead!"
Saturday will decide the near future of handball - in the third quarter-final in the Osthalle. "Our performance level is back where we all want to see it," says the German coach optimistically, "but it will certainly be another close game. We'll have to work as a team again." With Filip Peric on the wing in scoring mood (eleven in Linz), a strong Petar Medic before the break and an outstanding Thomas Kandolf after the break, another thriller could be avoided.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.