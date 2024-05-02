Thunder is followed by a violent quake

Probably also because the club management had already placed the sporting planning in other hands anyway and, in the hope of landing an investor, handed themselves over to external consultant Frank Schreier and his agency "More than Sport". Schreier is the agent who currently has ten (!) of his players parked at the Traisen. More will follow. The only question is under which sporting director. Despite having a contract running until 2026, Tino Wawra will also resign at the end of the season because Schlaudraff and VfL Wolfsburg are the two reasons that lured him from Linz to St. Pölten last year.