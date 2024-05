Oldest cat in the animal shelter turns 16

While we humans celebrate our 16th birthday in style, tomcat "Giuseppe" takes a more leisurely approach at the Vösendorf animal shelter. After all, the Maine-Coon mix is the oldest cat in the house. On his big day, the old man is given a special treat by the animal keepers. Unfortunately, the cat can no longer hear the birthday songs that are sung for him. So he is all the more delighted when the lovingly decorated cake is placed in front of him.