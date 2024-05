Teenagers came to blows at a disco party in Flachgau

According to the police, the 18-year-old from Oberndorf had visited the toilet. When he left the toilet, the 16-year-old attacker punched him. The victim of the violence had to be treated by the Red Cross. The paramedics then took him to hospital in Salzburg. Meanwhile, the attacker was stopped and identified by a member of security staff. But before the police arrived, the 16-year-old fled the scene. He will be charged at large.