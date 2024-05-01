Reduce energy costs
Sunny prospects for your electricity bill
No more worries - with the complete photovoltaic packages from Krone Sonne, you can look forward to your monthly electricity bill in the future.
Good for the environment and for your wallet
By now we know: Photovoltaics on the roof is a good thing - in many respects. Especially when it comes to the environmental aspect and the thought of future generations - our children and grandchildren. What many people don't yet know is that self-produced solar power is the cheapest form of electricity generation and therefore also the solution for massively reducing energy costs. At the same time, the expensive dependence on the electricity supplier is reduced. And this is sustainable and long-term, as a PV system has a service life of 25 years or more.
From 125 euros to 35 euros in electricity costs per month with Krone Sonne
The K. family from Lower Austria are also smiling! Because the money they are saving with their brand new Krone Sonne complete package is something to be proud of. Of course, every situation is different, but a sample calculation clearly shows how positively energy costs can develop over the years.
The K. family lives under a tiled roof with a 30° pitch and south/west orientation. The annual electricity consumption in the four-person household is 5000 kWh. The family's current electricity price, including grid fees and charges, is 30 ct/kWh - the equivalent of around € 125 per month before the PV system.
They receive just 5 ct/kWh for the PV surplus and the solar power fed into the grid, but the full focus of the tailor-made Krone Sonne complete package is on consuming as much solar power as possible themselves anyway - because this is how the savings are greatest. The K. family therefore decided to install the PV system including a 5 kWh storage system and energy monitoring app. This means: maximum benefits, maximum independence and maximum self-consumption - because a full 65% of the solar power generated can be used by the family! This reduces monthly electricity costs by almost € 100 per month. Permanently!
14,000 euros saved - for the life of the PV system
In addition to purchasing the Krone Sonne complete package, the family also invested €1,000 in upgrading their meter box through the Krone Sonne installation partner to ensure the safe technical operation of the electrical system and to be able to enjoy energy independence without any worries in the long term. And this entire investment more than pays for itself: the K. family saves up to € 14,000 over a PV lifetime (25 years). The sun does the rest.
Krone Sun
Your all-in-sun solution from just € 57/month
plus € 600 down payment or from a one-off € 6,199*.
*All prices incl. 0% VAT.
You can find more information about Krone Sun HERE.
