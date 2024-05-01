Sunny prospects for your electricity bill

Good for the environment and for your wallet

By now we know: Photovoltaics on the roof is a good thing - in many respects. Especially when it comes to the environmental aspect and the thought of future generations - our children and grandchildren. What many people don't yet know is that self-produced solar power is the cheapest form of electricity generation and therefore also the solution for massively reducing energy costs. At the same time, the expensive dependence on the electricity supplier is reduced. And this is sustainable and long-term, as a PV system has a service life of 25 years or more.