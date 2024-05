Steffen Henssler clears up nasty rumors

And so, in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, the German does not miss the opportunity to comment on the nasty rumors surrounding the end of his career. Recently, there has been increasing speculation about Henssler's departure from the TV screen. "It's all stupid talk from people who have no idea and who don't know me," says Henssler. On the contrary: the German is planning big things on German private television from the fall. Preparations are underway for "Deutschland grillt den Henssler" - a further development of the existing TV format. The self-proclaimed cooking king will then have to compete against celebrities and chefs from various regions throughout Germany.