Joy for ewe boss
Inflation shock digested: more appetite for kitchens
The construction of new kitchens has come to a standstill, and last year consumers were also reluctant to replace their old kitchen with a new model - all of which did not make things easy for ewe either. But now that inflation has been curbed, retailers are seeing more footfall again. This also makes the Wels-based company optimistic.
"When corona came along, many stopped production at first. Shortly afterwards, there was an insane boom in demand that was almost impossible to cope with. Everyone was working overtime producing kitchens. And then came the inflation and Ukraine crisis."
Andreas Hirsch uses the word "ups and downs" when the ewe Managing Director summarizes his description of the last four years, which have also been extremely challenging for the kitchen manufacturer from Wels.
Production is shut down two Fridays a month
The sharp drop in demand in recent months has forced the company to take measures that affect all 320 employees: Overtime is being reduced and production is at a standstill on two Fridays a month, with one of the days being an unpaid vacation day. The plan is to reassess the situation in the summer to see whether a return to normal operations is possible.
Will the order books be much fuller by then? "Our sales partners report that there has been a noticeable increase in frequency and interest since the turn of the year. We believe that the mood is now improving again," says Hirsch, noting an increase in orders.
12,700 kitchens
kitchens were delivered by ewe in 2023, generating a turnover of 59 million euros. Production takes place in Wels and Freistadt, the only showroom is in Pasching.
"Major purchases were decidedly postponed"
The desire to buy kitchens is returning, with customers looking to replace their old model with a new one. This segment was left out last year: "Major purchases were decidedly postponed. We have felt this massively," says the ewe Managing Director.
The crisis in terms of new construction is not yet having an impact: "The effect of the reduced construction activity will be felt in the furnishing and kitchen industry with a delay." Postscript: "We have to prepare ourselves for the fact that less is being built in Austria."
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.