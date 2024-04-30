Anton Bruckner
Upper Austria: On the trail of a genius
Anton Bruckner would have been 200 years old this year. To mark the anniversary, Upper Austria is celebrating its famous son with an impressive series of events. The perfect occasion to travel in the composer's footsteps through his homeland.
It all begins in Linz, according to an advertising slogan from the 1970s. Back then, Linz was primarily associated with steel and industry, but the Upper Austrian capital has long since transformed itself into a cultural metropolis. The triumvirate of Brucknerhaus, Lentos Art Museum and Ars Electronica Center directly on the Danube need fear no international comparison. And with Anton Bruckner, born in 1824 in Ansfelden, 14 kilometers from Linz, the city has a veritable musical superstar on its hands.
Bruckner Orchestra, Bruckner University, Bruckner Institute, Bruckner schools, Brucknerstraße, Bruckner busts, Bruckner memorial plaques, Bruckner staircase, Bruckner organ. The composer is omnipresent in Upper Austria, especially in this anniversary year. The entire province is celebrating Bruckner in concert halls and churches, but also in the forest, on swings or in town squares.
One center of the extensive celebrations is - as the name suggests - the Brucknerhaus, which was opened in 1974 on the occasion of Bruckner's 150th birthday. This year, for the 200th anniversary of the musical genius, all eleven of his symphonies will be performed there in their original sound for the first time. The Bruckner Orchestra under Markus Poschner will devote itself to the birthday boy in detail, there will be special programs for young music fans and renowned guest orchestras will be visiting. I
n the Ars Electronica Center, the spectacular projects "Being Anton" and "Playing Anton" allow visitors to experience the composer with all their senses. In the Old Cathedral in Linz, the sound of the organ on which Bruckner once played and inspired with his improvisations can be heard.
35 places celebrate Bruckner's 200th birthday this year
Even apart from Bruckner, Linz is always worth a visit. The castle offers great views of the Danube and the picturesque old town. The main square with the Holy Trinity Column is a feast for the eyes, as is the view from the Pöstlingberg or the Nibelungen Bridge.
However, Linz is just one piece of the jigsaw puzzle of the anniversary celebrations; a total of 35 locations are dedicated to Bruckner in a variety of ways. The master was particularly closely associated with St. Florian Abbey, for example, where he - then 13 - was accepted as a choirboy after the death of his father and received music lessons. Later, Bruckner was a teacher and organist there. In accordance with his wishes, he was buried in the abbey basilica directly beneath the mighty Bruckner organ after his death on October 11, 1896.
Bruckner's grave is located in St. Florian
The basilica, organ and Bruckner's sarcophagus can be visited as part of a guided tour, as can the library with more than 150,000 volumes and the impressive marble hall. If you like, you can even spend the night in the same room where Bruckner once slept. The Augustinian canons' monastery of St. Florian itself is a magnificent building that attracts baroque lovers from all over the world. It's just a shame that the gifted organist Bruckner can no longer be heard playing his beloved organ today
The composer remained closely associated with the town of Steyr throughout his life. He spent his vacations here for 20 years and composed large parts of his 8th and 9th symphonies, among other works. The town enchants visitors with its beautiful location at the confluence of the Enns and Steyr rivers and its architecture. On the historic town square, houses from different stylistic periods are harmoniously lined up next to each other. The mighty Lamberg Castle towers above it on the foundations of the Styraburg fortress, to which the town owes its foundation in 980 AD.
It is possible to travel to Linz, St. Florian and Steyr by public transport (train or bus).
Information about events to mark the 200th anniversary of Anton Bruckner: www.anton-bruckner-2024.at and www.brucknerhaus.at, about stays in Linz at www.linztourismus.at, about Steyr at www.steyr-Nationalpark.at and about guided tours of St. Florian Abbey at tours@stift-st-florian.at
- Accommodation tip in Linz:
Hotel Schwarzer Bär, price for two nights with breakfast in a double room from 300 euros.
- Accommodation tip in Steyr:
Hotel Minichmayr directly at the confluence of the Enns and Steyr rivers, price for two nights with breakfast in a double room from 310 to 390 euros.
GENERAL INFORMATION:www.oberoesterreich.at
After a stroll through the almost kitschy old town, numerous restaurants, cafés and inns beckon. After all, Bruckner was not a man who despised food: in 1876, he asked "His Prince Archbishop's Grace" for permission to eat "several meat dishes at each meal on all days, even during Lent, or a pastry after the meat dishes". He was granted permission.
The region also offers breathtaking nature experiences: the Kalkalpen National Park, an Eldorado for hikers, cyclists and mountain bikers, lies just outside the town. In short, it is easy for today's visitors to understand Bruckner's love for Steyr.
