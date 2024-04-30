Upper Austria: On the trail of a genius

The composer remained closely associated with the town of Steyr throughout his life. He spent his vacations here for 20 years and composed large parts of his 8th and 9th symphonies, among other works. The town enchants visitors with its beautiful location at the confluence of the Enns and Steyr rivers and its architecture. On the historic town square, houses from different stylistic periods are harmoniously lined up next to each other. The mighty Lamberg Castle towers above it on the foundations of the Styraburg fortress, to which the town owes its foundation in 980 AD.