Win VIP tickets for the Footvolley Paradise

Footvolley Paradise in the Stadpark

There will be a "big sandbox" again this year - the "Footvolley Paradise" will be set up in the city park from May 15. In addition to national and open tournaments or taster sessions for everyone, there will be two major highlights as part of the "Footvolley Festival". The "Casarista Open" will thrill visitors from May 24 to 26 with a top international line-up and free admission. As will the best women's teams at the "Thumfort Open" from May 31 to June 2.