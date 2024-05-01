There with the "crown"
Win VIP tickets for the Footvolley Paradise
Footvolley, the trend sport that combines beach volleyball and soccer in a spectacular way, has long since found a home in Graz. Once again this year, a major footvolley tournament will be held in Graz City Park from May 15th and you can be part of it.
Footvolley originated around 50 years ago on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and has since spread across Europe and Asia. Well-known footballers such as Romario, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo have also taken up this fascinating sport.
Footvolley, a combination of soccer and beach volleyball, thrills fans worldwide with spectacular rallies and high-scoring games. The participants play with their head, chest, thighs and feet in a maximum of three passes over a 2.20 meter high net. The game is played on an 8 x 16 meter beach volleyball court, barefoot in the sand and ideally 2 against 2.
Footvolley Paradise in the Stadpark
There will be a "big sandbox" again this year - the "Footvolley Paradise" will be set up in the city park from May 15. In addition to national and open tournaments or taster sessions for everyone, there will be two major highlights as part of the "Footvolley Festival". The "Casarista Open" will thrill visitors from May 24 to 26 with a top international line-up and free admission. As will the best women's teams at the "Thumfort Open" from May 31 to June 2.
Take part and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win 2x2 VIP tickets for each of the event days of the Footvolley Open (Fri, May 24 to Sun, May 26) and the bolao Female Open (Fri, May 31 to Sun, June 2). Simply select your preferred day in the form below and with a little luck you could win! The closing date for entries is May 9.
