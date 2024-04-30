Vorteilswelt
Four people injured

London: Attacker with sword injures 5 people

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 13:01

A 14-year-old boy has been killed in an attack with a sword in London. The teenager was taken to hospital with stab wounds but died there, said Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell of the London police on Tuesday. Two police officers had suffered serious injuries and had undergone surgery. However, they are probably out of danger. Two other people were also injured, but not life-threatening, Bell said.

The police had received a report at around 7 a.m. that a car had crashed into a house. There, officers finally found the attacker with the sword, who had already injured people. He then attacked other people and two police officers. Five victims eventually had to be taken to hospital. The 14-year-old succumbed to his injuries shortly afterwards.

In this video, the attacker can be seen making the area unsafe with a huge blade:

Suspect arrested
A 36-year-old suspect has already been arrested. The police do not believe that the attack was targeted. "This must have been a terrible incident for those involved," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan. "We do not believe there is any ongoing danger to the public. We are not looking for any other suspects."

More pictures from the crime scene:

The crime scene was cordoned off by police after the sword attack.
The crime scene was cordoned off by police after the sword attack.
(Bild: APA/AP)
The man (pictured) injured five people with the sword.
The man (pictured) injured five people with the sword.
(Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))
(Bild: APA/AP)
(Bild: APA/AP)
(Bild: APA Pool/AP)
(Bild: APA Pool/AP)
(Bild: APA/AP)
(Bild: APA/AP)

Britain's Home Secretary James Cleverly thanked the emergency services and said on the X platform (formerly Twitter) that his thoughts were with those affected. Cleverly also called on people not to speculate and not to share footage of the case online, but to report important information to the police.

London
