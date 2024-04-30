With mother's car
Boy (14) races through pedestrian zone in Vienna in his car
A 14-year-old boy raced through the pedestrian zone in Vienna-Favoriten in his mother's car late Monday evening. In an attempt to stop him, he stepped on the gas pedal in the direction of the officers ...
According to police spokesman Mattias Schuster, officers from the Favoriten municipal police command became aware of the teenager in the car in Favoritenstraße at around 10.15 pm. The 14-year-old, who was traveling with a similarly aged friend as a passenger, reacted to the police officers' signs to stop by stepping on the gas pedal.
The passenger made off
He sped towards the officers, who quickly got to safety in their patrol cars. The teenager wanted to speed off at up to 100 km/h along Quellenstraße in the direction of Absberggasse and in the area of Gellertgasse and Puchsbaumgasse, driving against the one-way traffic in Puchsbaumgasse. The boy from Romania had to stop because of an oncoming car. His friend jumped out of the car and made off without being recognized.
Wanted to get food from mom in the car
Meanwhile, a patrol car had blocked the way back. The 14-year-old reversed his car and drove at the police officers a second time, who were able to get to safety again and finally arrested the teenager. He was released and stated that he had simply taken the car keys. In addition to a little joyride with his companion, the boys were probably also hungry: They wanted to get something from a fast food chain.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.