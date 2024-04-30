Boy (14) races through pedestrian zone in Vienna in his car

Wanted to get food from mom in the car

Meanwhile, a patrol car had blocked the way back. The 14-year-old reversed his car and drove at the police officers a second time, who were able to get to safety again and finally arrested the teenager. He was released and stated that he had simply taken the car keys. In addition to a little joyride with his companion, the boys were probably also hungry: They wanted to get something from a fast food chain.