Why the tech industry is so keen on 3D surround sound

Why Netflix was an early adopter of Atmos

Of course, surround sound sounds best when you have the right number of speakers. But unlike other formats, Atmos adapts to the playback conditions, i.e. the number of speakers. "That's why Netflix switched to Atmos very early on, because it saves them having to offer different mixes such as stereo or 5.1 mixes," says Janisch. The sound engineer knows exactly what to look out for: "Music that thrives on power can fall apart if you break it down into too many details with too much 3D sound. But detailed music, where there are many elements that don't all serve to create a wall of sound in the Phil Spector sense, is very well suited to Atmos."