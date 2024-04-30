Basketball - NBA
Lakers failed again in the playoff against Nuggets!
The Los Angeles Lakers have once again failed to beat the Denver Nuggets in the NBA playoffs! The NBA record champions once again let a lead slip away against the defending champions in Denver, losing 106:108 and conceding the decisive fourth defeat in the fifth game of the "Best Of Seven" series. The Oklahoma City Thunder also managed to advance with a 4:0 sweep against New Orleans. The Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat 3:1.
Last year, the Lakers and Nuggets faced each other in the Western Conference final. This year, the Lakers led by superstar LeBron James gave up a 20-point lead once and a 12-point lead twice in their defeats. In Game 5, they were nine points ahead midway through the third quarter - and then lost control. Nuggets pro Jamal Murray sealed the win with the last goal and scored a total of 32 points.
"Losing to the same team just sucks!"
"It's unbelievable. These are shots you dream of as a little kid and you practise in your garden or on the playground," said Murray, who scored twelve points despite a calf blister in the final quarter. Nikola Jokic contributed 25 points. For the Lakers, LeBron James had an evening with 30 points, 11 assists and 9 rebounds. He was unable to prevent the end of his 21st season in the NBA. "Losing to the same team just sucks," said Lakers coach Darvin Ham, who emphasized the "sweep" that was prevented as a consoling side note. "I'm glad we were able to come away with a win. We won a battle and they won the war."
The Oklahoma City Thunder picked up their fourth win in four games against the New Orleans Pelicans to advance to the next round. The visitors were still five points behind at 97:89 in the final quarter, but then took control and prevailed. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams each scored 24 points. The Pelicans had to do without their injured star Zion Williamson for the series. In the series between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics, the favored Celtics are still one win away from advancing to the second round after a 102-88 win.
The results: Playoff, 1st round (best of seven):
Western Conference:
Denver Nuggets - Los Angeles Lakers 108:106 - Final score in the series: 4:1
New Orleans Pelicans - Oklahoma City Thunder 89:97 - Final score in the series: 0:4
Eastern Conference:
Miami Heat - Boston Celtics 88:102 - Final score in the series: 1:3
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.