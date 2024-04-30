Lakers failed again in the playoff against Nuggets!

"Losing to the same team just sucks!"

"It's unbelievable. These are shots you dream of as a little kid and you practise in your garden or on the playground," said Murray, who scored twelve points despite a calf blister in the final quarter. Nikola Jokic contributed 25 points. For the Lakers, LeBron James had an evening with 30 points, 11 assists and 9 rebounds. He was unable to prevent the end of his 21st season in the NBA. "Losing to the same team just sucks," said Lakers coach Darvin Ham, who emphasized the "sweep" that was prevented as a consoling side note. "I'm glad we were able to come away with a win. We won a battle and they won the war."