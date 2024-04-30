Once virtually invulnerable, he will have missed 17 league games at the end of this season due to injury, missing almost the entire spring. However, Ulmer is not worried that age is now taking its toll. "I don't see it that way when I look at younger colleagues who have had more injuries," emphasized the full-back. "It's a normal torn muscle fiber that you often have." The fact that he played first fiddle for so long with Salzburg, who subscribe to the "youth style", is due not least to a conscious lifestyle. "At some point, I started to take advantage of all the opportunities for optimization and preventive work," Ulmer said. "But I can also have a pizza or a schnitzel from time to time."