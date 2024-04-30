Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Munich vibrates

“The black beast is ready for Real Madrid”

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 06:13

Munich is eagerly awaiting the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. The whole city is vibrating. Markus Hörwick, Bayern Munich's media director for many years, remembers legendary duels and talks about "Bull" Augenthaler, winning goalscorer Jens Jeremies and David Alaba's world class.

comment0 Kommentare

Bayern Munich versus Real Madrid is one of the hottest duels in European soccer." Bayern Munich's long-standing media director Markus Hörwick knows what he's talking about ahead of the first leg of the semi-final of the Premier League (Tuesday at 9pm HERE in the sportkrone.at ticker).

Markus Hörwick, pictured here with his Austrian son-in-law Ali Al-Khaffaf, experienced legendary matches against Real Madrid as Bayern Munich's media director. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Markus Hörwick, pictured here with his Austrian son-in-law Ali Al-Khaffaf, experienced legendary matches against Real Madrid as Bayern Munich's media director.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

"Bull" Klaus Augenthaler
He will never forget an experience at the end of the 1980s: "Camacho knocked over Klaus Augenthaler on the halfway line with an outstretched foot. Auge showed him two horns on his head. Motto: We're not in a bullfight here. This sign is an insult in Spain. It was so loud at the Bernabeu that my ears were still hurting at 4 in the morning. It was like standing in front of the biggest speaker in a disco the whole time."

Giovane Elber scored important goals for Bayern against Real Madrid. (Bild: GEPA )
Giovane Elber scored important goals for Bayern against Real Madrid.
(Bild: GEPA )

"Giovane was one of the greats in Munich"
On the way to winning the Champions League in 2001, Bayern knocked Real out in the semi-finals. Giovane Elber scored in both games. Jens Jeremies secured the 2:1 victory in the Olympic Stadium. Hörwick: "Giovane was one of the greats in Munich. He was always in a good mood and scored a lot of crucial goals. Jens was one of our most important players at the time, had a meniscus operation shortly before and then shot us into the final, unbelievable."

Stefan Effenberg (left) was the team's leader in the 2000/01 season, in which Bayern Munich won the Champions League and eliminated Real Madrid with Luis Figo (right) in the semi-finals. (Bild: AP)
Stefan Effenberg (left) was the team's leader in the 2000/01 season, in which Bayern Munich won the Champions League and eliminated Real Madrid with Luis Figo (right) in the semi-finals.
(Bild: AP)

Effenberg the leader
The big leader at the time was Stefan Effenberg. Hörwick says of him: "He was one of the greatest personalities FC Bayern ever had. I'll never forget how he once motivated Sammy Kuffour, Owen Hargreaves and Hasan Salihamidzic in Madrid. They were very impressed by the setting in the Bernabeau after the warm-up, but Effenberg completely took away their fear."

In 2012, David Alaba was the first player to score on penalties in the semi-final second leg at Real Madrid as a 19-year-old. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
In 2012, David Alaba was the first player to score on penalties in the semi-final second leg at Real Madrid as a 19-year-old.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
After receiving an early yellow card for this handball, which was also penalized with a penalty, David Alaba put in a world-class performance. (Bild: Schaadfoto/Pressefoto ULMER/Andreas Schaad)
After receiving an early yellow card for this handball, which was also penalized with a penalty, David Alaba put in a world-class performance.
(Bild: Schaadfoto/Pressefoto ULMER/Andreas Schaad)

Alaba's rise to world class
The 2012 semi-final was unbelievable: "After his early yellow card, it was clear that he would miss the final in Munich if he was promoted. The performance he put in afterwards and the way he scored first in the penalty shoot-out as a 19-year-old is something you can only achieve as a world-class player. Back then, Cristiano Ronaldo missed. They're still looking for the ball that Sergio Ramos shot over the goal in Madrid today. I still think it was one of FC Bayern's biggest mistakes to let David go."

Carlo Ancelotti won 4-0 with Real Madrid in Munich in 2014. (Bild: APA/AFP/Thomas COEX)
Carlo Ancelotti won 4-0 with Real Madrid in Munich in 2014.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Thomas COEX)

Alaba sits on the Real bench
On Tuesday, Alaba, who is still injured, will be on the Real bench as moral support. Hörwick's outlook: "Bayern have nine wins, one draw and three defeats at home against Madrid. The Black Beast, as Bayern are known in Spain, will also be ready on Tuesday and can hurt Real." Carlo Ancelotti is the coach who won 4-0 in Munich with Real in the 2014 semi-final.

Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Real Madrid
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf