Festival 4020 invents modern music

World premieres are planned

Five of the nine concerts will feature the most important composer of 2024 - alongside Anton Bruckner: Arnold Schönberg. Ten works by Ives and Nono, also important forefathers of modernism, have never been heard at the Brucknerhaus before. But it's not just the jubilarians, contemporary composers also have a platform at Festival 4020, as six world premieres will be presented, one of which is by Michael Hazod from Linz.