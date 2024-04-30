11 pilots and 5 airmen in the fight against storms

He and his pilots have been ready to take off again for missions since April 1. What this year will bring in terms of missions is of course still written in the stars. However, records point to ever greater challenges in the future. Because: "The Adriatic low has been disappearing since 2000, the thunderstorms first came from the southwest, then increasingly from the west and now mainly from the northwest with towers rising up to 17,000 meters. They used to be thunderstorm towers of 10,000 meters." There's probably no need to explain what that means. But according to Mündler, the fact is: "The worst damage last year was where we weren't."