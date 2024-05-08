Cool spring looks
Eye-catchers: these stars love casual denim jackets
Denim looks are timeless classics that are versatile and can be combined with almost anything. The stars probably think so too, because in spring they create fantastic wow looks with denim jackets and cool all-denim looks.
As we all know, the denim jacket never goes out of fashion and is a real evergreen when it comes to trends. This year, the denim it-piece is mainly casual and oversized, just like it was in the 1980s and 1990s. Celebrities are demonstrating the best styling options.
The big fashion houses are leading the way and the spring/summer collections from Valentino, Alexander McQueen and Chanel feature beautiful denim pieces.
Dior also celebrates trendy denim jackets and creates unusual looks with them.
Actress Tiffany Hsu also celebrates the oversized denim jacket look and combines it with knee-high boots and a red statement lip. When wearing oversized jackets, make sure to combine them with tight or short items of clothing so that the cool denim piece itself takes center stage.
The situation is different with so-called cropped denim jackets. These are cut very short for summer and also show skin. They are ideal for layering looks or can be worn over dresses. Actress Diane Kruger shows how it's done by combining a dark crop denim jacket with jeans in the same color. The highlight: a polka dot tie!
Model mom Heidi Klum also seems to love denim looks. She herself appeared in a chic dark denim dress with buttons.
And the candidates on her show "Germany's Next Topmodel" have also posed in casual denim looks.
Khloé Kardashian also feels comfortable in all-denim looks and posted a photo series on Instagram in a chic denim jacket, jeans and even denim boots.
Cool denim jackets never go out of fashion and are timeless classics. In recent years, stars such as models Gigi and Bella Hadid have been seen in casual denim jackets.
