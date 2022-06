Trump droht Anklage wegen Sturm auf Kapitol

DELAWARE, OH - APRIL 23: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives during a rally hosted by the former president at the Delaware County Fairgrounds on April 23, 2022 in Delaware, Ohio. Last week, Trump announced his endorsement of J.D. Vance in the Ohio Republican Senate primary. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

(Bild: 2022 Getty Images)