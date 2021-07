Megan Fox ärgert Kritik an ihrer Beziehung

Sherman Oaks, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - MGK Meets the family! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship continues to heat up as MGK attends one of Megan's family members Graduation ceremony at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks. The event was limited to 4 per graduate due to Covid, meaning that Meghan and her rocker boyfriend watched the ceremony through a fence outside the sports field. Shot on 06/05/21. Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly EXCLUSIVE @ Photo Press Service - Austria - 1170 Vienna - phone: +43(1)4843030 - photo@pps.at By publishing this material, the user expressly agrees to indemnify and to hold Photo Press Service harmless from any claims, demands, or causes of action arising out of or connected in any way with user's publication of the material especially written by the Austrian law of ß 78 UrhG.

(Bild: www.photopress.at)