Tragedy in Vienna
Minor dies of overdose in hotel
At the end of October, a 16-year-old girl was found dead in a hotel room near the Wiener Stadthalle. According to current investigations, she is believed to have died of an overdose. However, many questions remain unanswered regarding the tragic death of the teenager.
According to the police, the incident occurred at the end of October, but the investigation is still ongoing. The teenager from Salzburg was found dead in a Vienna hotel room at the time.
Circumstances still unclear
Based on the current state of the investigation, the police do not suspect foul play. The cause of death is currently believed to be a drug overdose. However, the exact circumstances of the death are still unclear.
Police are investigating whether the girl was alone when she took drugs
Investigators are currently examining whether the 16-year-old girl of Turkish origin consumed the drugs alone or in the presence of another person. It is also unclear whether the drug use was related to a sexual act.
Indications of possible sexual offenses
At the same time, the police are conducting investigations into the drug scene in the Brigittenau district. In this context, statements have also been made that point to possible sexual offenses. For tactical reasons, no further details are being disclosed at this time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
