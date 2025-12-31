American football
Nasty strangulation scandal surrounding NFL star Diggs!
NFL star Stefon Diggs of the New England Patriots is facing allegations of grievous bodily harm by strangulation, among other things!
According to the police, to which US media unanimously referred, the incident in question took place at the beginning of December in Dedham in the state of Massachusetts. The allegations came to light after a court hearing on Tuesday. Diggs, one of the best wide receivers in the league, denies all allegations.
It initially remained unclear who specifically made the accusations. Diggs' lawyer David Meier, in an email quoted by the AP news agency and others, attributed them to a "financial dispute between employee and employer" that had not been resolved to the employee's satisfaction.
Patriots support Diggs
The Patriots said Diggs had also told the club to categorically deny the allegations. "We will continue to gather information and cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as needed," it said in a statement. The club supports Diggs.
The 32-year-old has been playing in the NFL since 2015, first for the Minnesota Vikings (until 2019), then for the Buffalo Bills (until 2023) and, after a year with the Houston Texans, for New England since the summer. With his support, the club recently secured its first division win since 2019 and its first play-off appearance since 2021.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
