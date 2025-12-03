VdB is in the lead
This is how much our top politicians will earn in 2026
As required by law, the Court of Audit published the annual adjustment factor for politicians' salaries on Wednesday. At least on paper. This is because the increase will not be effective for most top representatives, as the federal government has introduced a law for a zero pay round in parliament.
The adjustment factor calculated from the inflation rate is 2.7 percent for 2026. The salary table with the zero pay round for federal politicians and the adjustment of the upper limits for state politicians can be seen in the chart below.
Graphic adjustment of politicians' salaries in 2026
All five parties in parliament in favor of a zero pay round
Nevertheless, the salaries of the Federal President, members of the government, members of the National Council and members of the Federal Council will not increase in the coming year due to the announced zero pay round. The bill has already been approved by the votes of all five parties in the National Council's Constitutional Committee and is to be passed in plenary next week.
In addition to the government, the Federal President and members of parliament, the President of the Court of Audit and the members of the Ombudsman Board are also covered by this measure.
Salary cap for provincial governors
Upper limits are set for provincial politicians in the Salaries Act; these increase by an adjustment factor of 2.7 percent. The upper limit for the salary of a provincial governor will therefore now rise to 23,268 euros.
Upper Austria is an exception
However, eight of the nine federal states have also announced a zero pay round for top politicians for the coming year. Only Upper Austria is taking a different approach, where politicians' salaries are to be increased by 3.3 percent from July. The reason given for this is that the salaries of politicians in Upper Austria, as in many other federal states, are below the upper salary limit and that they are not taking part in the self-devaluation of the political profession.
