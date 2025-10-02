LIVE: Can SK Rapid win at Lech Poznan?

Stöger warned against Ishak

Against the local rivals, he had criticized above all the tackling in the defensive area, making it easy for Austria to record an away win. That must not happen in Poland, where the 32-year-old Swede Mikael Ishak, a dangerous center forward who has scored 12 times in 14 competitive matches, awaits. Stöger described him as a "very intelligent target striker with high quality". However, the captain of the team currently seventh in the Polish Ekstraklasa table is not the only reason why Rapid will have a lot to look forward to. "It's a very exciting team that is very good at soccer."