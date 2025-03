Motorcyclist dies after crashing into a car

The tragic accident happened last Wednesday (March 12) near Weißkirchen (Murtal district): A 46-year-old car driver from Carinthia claimed to have been driving on the B77 in the direction of Judenburg. At Maria Buch, he wanted to turn left towards the village of Maria Buch. As he did not see any vehicles in the oncoming lane, he continued to turn. Suddenly there was a crash on the right-hand side of his car. Only when he got out did he realize that a motorcycle had crashed into his vehicle.