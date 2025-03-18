Lost control
Drunk driver and companion crash their car into the Ache river
Spectacular accident on Tuesday night in the Tyrolean lowlands: a drunk driver lost control of his car in St. Johann (Kitzbühel district), causing it to leave the road and plunge into the Fieberbrunner Ache. There it came to a standstill lying on its roof in the water. The driver and his two companions got off lightly.
The fatal accident happened shortly before midnight. The 27-year-old Portuguese man was driving a car with a local license plate in St. Johann from Oberhofenweg towards the Almdorf municipal road when he suddenly lost control of the car on a bend.
Lying on the roof in the ice-cold water
"The car went over the edge of the road, lost contact with the ground and was ultimately flung into the Fieberbrunner Ache, where it came to a halt lying on its roof in the water," said the police.
All three occupants were able to free themselves or each other from the crashed vehicle.
Die Polizei
There were two other Portuguese people in the car - a young woman (19) and a 24-year-old man. "All three occupants were able to free themselves or each other from the crashed vehicle", the investigators continued. While the two men escaped with a fright and remained uninjured, the 19-year-old suffered minor injuries to her knee.
Alcohol test positive for the driver
So the accident ended quite lightly. However, an explosive fact: "The driver tested positive for alcohol. His driver's license was confiscated on the spot."
The car was totaled. It was secured by the fire department and recovered with the help of a towing company.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
