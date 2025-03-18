EU pays Syria 2.5 billion euros in aid

"The Syrians need more support, regardless of whether they are still abroad or whether they decide to return home," said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. How exactly the money from Brussels is to be distributed has not yet been decided. For the first time, representatives of the Syrian authorities were also present at the annual conference in Brussels. Syria's acting Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shibani thanked the EU for lifting the sanctions, among other things.