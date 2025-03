Minute’s silence for ex-player – but he’s still alive

"Must remain positive"

According to a report in the Bulgarian newspaper "Blitz", Ganchev himself was at the wheel of his car when his cell phone started ringing incessantly. At home, his wife received him in tears after hearing about the alleged death of her husband on television. Thank God it was just a false report, Ganchev is fine and enjoying his life in the south of Bulgaria. "At the end of the day, we have to stay positive. Here, yesterday, when I heard the news, I drank a little brandy," the 78-year-old toasted to life.