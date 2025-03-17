“We must not sell off the family silver”

Mochar only wants a budget for one year

On Monday, the consolidation advisory board also met with financial experts on the Klagenfurt budget issue. And after weeks of silence, finance officer Constance Mochar published a roadmap for the 2025 city budget. It shows in detail what is to happen between March and June following the advisory board's package of measures. However, it remains to be seen when the budget will actually be on the table. "It should be ready by the end of June," says the SP city councillor. "If it's quicker, that's fine by me, but I'm a realist. All measures have to be agreed and decided with the finance department and the city senate, and that takes time."