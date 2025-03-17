Budget in Klagenfurt
“We must not sell off the family silver”
The economic situation in Klagenfurt still does not allow for a budget for 2025. On Monday, SP finance officer Constance Mochar published a budget timetable that should produce a budget by June. Other parties are stepping on the gas. And the family silver is also in danger.
The financial crisis has made economic life almost impossible in Klagenfurt since January 1st with the twelfth budget. The austerity measures are rigorous and subsidies have been frozen. Now there is at least some hope with the budget roadmap (see graphic). However, many parties are not happy with SP finance officer Constance Mochar's goal of drawing up the budget by June. The Freedom Party in particular has a number of points that are not unjustified:
"Our demand for Mochar's resignation remains more than ever. She would have been obliged to submit a budget proposal to the municipal council in 2024. She still fails to do so. The timetable is already unlawful," criticizes FP city councillor Sandra Wassermann. "Because Mochar is still not providing any figures and data. She is not actually presenting anything. The standstill in the city urgently needs to end."
Land sold off for the budget
The last city senate meeting in particular left the FP shaking its head. "With the votes of the SP and VP, numerous city properties with a total area of 70,000 square meters were released for sale. The Scheider list also agreed. The family silver is being sold off, so to speak. But we do not agree to this. It is not our aim to use the proceeds solely to pay off the budget."
Mayor Christian Scheider also thinks Mochar's plans are taking too long. "I appeal to all parliamentary groups not to take months to make a decision. It has to be done in a few days. I will present my savings plan for the personnel department soon. Everything will be taken into account, from savings on town hall staff to leisure time requirements."
City boss meets provincial governor on the budget issue
For the mayor, it is important to adopt a sustainable budget for the next two years. "Only with a budget can there also be an indoor pool." Scheider will therefore be sitting at the table with LH Peter Kaiser next week. If the state capital is doing better, the state will also benefit. "I have already negotiated with the state several times. Every day that passes is an additional burden for clubs and organizations. Politicians must do their homework more quickly!
Incidentally, Jörg Haider's former tennis coach is also Carinthian senior tennis champion. "Things happen faster in sport. We could convene a municipal council in a flash for a necessary budget decision, it doesn't have to take until the end of June."
Mochar only wants a budget for one year
On Monday, the consolidation advisory board also met with financial experts on the Klagenfurt budget issue. And after weeks of silence, finance officer Constance Mochar published a roadmap for the 2025 city budget. It shows in detail what is to happen between March and June following the advisory board's package of measures. However, it remains to be seen when the budget will actually be on the table. "It should be ready by the end of June," says the SP city councillor. "If it's quicker, that's fine by me, but I'm a realist. All measures have to be agreed and decided with the finance department and the city senate, and that takes time."
There would also be a municipal council meeting on April 29. "But that's when the accounts are closed. The new budget estimate will hardly work out."
Mochar only wants to apply for a budget for 2025, "the negotiations will take longer with a double budget."
There is currently a shortfall of between ten and twelve million euros in the operating budget, and the figure must be positive. "The state has already provided 13 million euros in aid for the municipal package." Mochar does not expect any more. The biggest turning point is in the personnel department led by Mayor Scheider, which amounts to 120 million euros.
Klagenfurt has a debt level of 112 million euros. The assets amount to 1.3 billion euros. However, a city is not allowed to make a deficit in a budget estimate.
