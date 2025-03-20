Buntspecht: Between comedy and tragedy

Organic growth

Buntspecht exist and like to play according to the principle of upheaval. Breaking up structures, breaking up dogmas, breaking up songs - the main thing is not to do things by the book and repeat yourself. Even though "Unter den Masken" is still the most popular "signature song" among fans, repeating this successful formula would be out of the question. "Although I wouldn't push hype off the edge of the bed," Geßler is quick to add, "but on the whole it's good that the band has always grown slowly and organically. You can't control something like that from the outside anyway, but it feels healthy the way we've developed." Songs like "Im Fluss", "Way Down Alley" or "Die Stadt" are particularly topical in terms of content. The political situation in the world and the problems of the present are not lost on Buntspecht. "I think we've always written very contemporary songs, but we used to be even more naïve," Klein sums it up, "our reality of life in our early 20s was certainly different, more relaxed than it is today. We always try to convey optimism in our songs, but this optimism is very desperate. The ambiguity is important."