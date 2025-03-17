Mercedes vs. BMW: battle for the crown of innovation

However, Kipferler does not attribute this solely to the supposedly superior technology: "I believe that China is instead experiencing a segment shift that is reversing what we have seen in Europe in recent decades." Here, the three premium brands have taken over an ever larger share of the market, with new models that were more expensive but offered no real product advantages over the volume models. "Because an Audi 80 wasn't really better than an Opel Vectra, a Mercedes A-Class wasn't really ahead of the VW Golf," says Kipferler. But leasing and financing made it possible for consumers to spend 'more' on their car. "The volume brands have therefore had to completely abandon some segments - and are now only a shadow of their former presence." In China, the local volume brands are acting in a similar way: they are stealing market share from the previous top dogs by offering customers what they particularly value - such as digital technologies, superficial performance and design - at a lower price.