9000 balls flew during a snowball fight

The winner of the event on the Rossbrand was the BORG Radstadt team. The team members had had small snowball fights at every opportunity beforehand. With their victory, they qualified for the Yukigassen European Championships in Finland at the beginning of April and received 3000 euros in prize money. Peter Donabauer, head of tourism in Filzmoos and president of the Yukigassen Association Austria, hopes: "Maybe Austrians will make it to the World Championships in Japan one day."