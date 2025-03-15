Found dead in house
Autopsy shows what killed Gene Hackman’s dog
The final mystery surrounding the death of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa has now been solved. It has now been revealed why the couple's dog was also found dead in the house.
Hackman (95) and his wife were found dead in their home in New Mexico at the end of February. Their dog "Zinna" was also lying lifeless in a room of the house.
Hackman's dog died of thirst
An autopsy has now revealed that the animal probably died of thirst or starvation, as the news channel ABC reported. According to the report, there were no signs of infection, injury or poison in the dog. His stomach was practically empty except for a small amount of hair and bile.
If the dog was in a confined space without access to food or water, it "most likely died of thirst/starvation," the report continues. Two dogs were also discovered alive at the property in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Couple died of natural causes
Investigators had announced a week ago that Hackman and Arakawa had died of natural causes. The 65-year-old Arakawa presumably died of a disease caused by so-called hantaviruses.
The 95-year-old actor probably succumbed to cardiovascular disease a week later. "It may well be that he was not aware of her death," said medical investigator Heather Jarrell.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.