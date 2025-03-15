Vorteilswelt
Found dead in house

Autopsy shows what killed Gene Hackman’s dog

Nachrichten
15.03.2025 21:36

The final mystery surrounding the death of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa has now been solved. It has now been revealed why the couple's dog was also found dead in the house. 

0 Kommentare

Hackman (95) and his wife were found dead in their home in New Mexico at the end of February. Their dog "Zinna" was also lying lifeless in a room of the house. 

Hackman's dog died of thirst
An autopsy has now revealed that the animal probably died of thirst or starvation, as the news channel ABC reported. According to the report, there were no signs of infection, injury or poison in the dog. His stomach was practically empty except for a small amount of hair and bile.

One of the last pictures of Gene Hackman and his wife. (Bild: PPS/www.photopress.at)
One of the last pictures of Gene Hackman and his wife.
(Bild: PPS/www.photopress.at)
The driveway to the couple's property. (Bild: AFP/RONALDO SCHEMIDT)
The driveway to the couple's property.
(Bild: AFP/RONALDO SCHEMIDT)

If the dog was in a confined space without access to food or water, it "most likely died of thirst/starvation," the report continues. Two dogs were also discovered alive at the property in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Couple died of natural causes
Investigators had announced a week ago that Hackman and Arakawa had died of natural causes. The 65-year-old Arakawa presumably died of a disease caused by so-called hantaviruses.

The 95-year-old actor probably succumbed to cardiovascular disease a week later. "It may well be that he was not aware of her death," said medical investigator Heather Jarrell.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
