KAC crack Hochegger doesn’t care about his semi-final opponent

Hochegger surprised

With five scoring points (two goals, three assists), Herburger was the team's internal top scorer - on a par with Matt Fraser and fighter Fabian Hochegger. The 23-year-old was a big surprise in the series, setting up Fraser's 2:0 on Friday (with an exemplary solo run from his own blue line!) and Obersteiner's 3:1. "That was important, we really wanted to end the series," says "Hoche", who is currently receiving a lot of trust from the coaches. "I finally have more ice time, which helps me - I feel good and in top shape. We just have to improve our power play for the semi-final, that will be important!"