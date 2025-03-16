All eyes on Graz
KAC crack Hochegger doesn’t care about his semi-final opponent
Short breath at the KAC! After the 4:2 in the play-off series against Pustertal, the semi-final continues on Tuesday - but the opponent is still open. Graz and Linz will play each other for the last place on Sunday. Klagenfurt crack Hochegger is surprisingly the internal top scorer on equal points: "No matter which opponent comes - it will be an exciting series!"
First mission accomplished! With a compact and focused performance at HC Pustertal, the KAC won the play-off series 4:2 with a 3:1 victory and secured its ticket to the semi-finals starting on Tuesday. "They outplayed us in the previous home game - but this time we hardly gave Pustertal any chances and put up a great fight," praised Raphael Herburger, the scorer of the 1:0.
Speed used
Of course, coach Kirk Furey was also happy that he and "co" David Fischer made it to the last four of the league in his second season in charge: "We were able to use our speed again at the end - it wasn't easy to get our fourth win. We now need this short break until the semi-finals." That's why the team had Saturday off - then the preparation for the semi-finals began.
Hochegger surprised
With five scoring points (two goals, three assists), Herburger was the team's internal top scorer - on a par with Matt Fraser and fighter Fabian Hochegger. The 23-year-old was a big surprise in the series, setting up Fraser's 2:0 on Friday (with an exemplary solo run from his own blue line!) and Obersteiner's 3:1. "That was important, we really wanted to end the series," says "Hoche", who is currently receiving a lot of trust from the coaches. "I finally have more ice time, which helps me - I feel good and in top shape. We just have to improve our power play for the semi-final, that will be important!"
Looking towards Graz
On Sunday evening, the whole team will be looking ahead to the seventh final game in the heart-stopping thriller between Graz and Linz - this duel has now gone into overtime five times (!) in a row. And the KAC opponent will come from this encounter. Hochegger: "I don't really care who our opponent will be - it will be an exciting series in both cases." Salzburg and Bolzano will meet in the other semi-final on Tuesday. .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
