Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Downhill showdown

The battle for the fixed World Cup tickets reaches its climax

Nachrichten
15.03.2025 15:08

The last European Cup downhill of the season awaits on Sunday in Kvitfjell, Norway. While the two Carinthians Nadine Fest and Carmen Spielberger, who are without a squad, have already secured their World Cup tickets, two women from Vorarlberg are right behind them in the battle for the last free starting place for the coming season.

0 Kommentare

"Of course, anything can happen. Realistically, however, it's almost impossible," says Leonie Zegg from Lech, who is not dreaming of third place in the overall standings and the fixed ticket for the next World Cup season ahead of the European Cup downhill in Kvitfjell on Sunday. In order to achieve this, the runner-up junior world champion in the super-G would have to make up 79 points on her Ländle team colleague Victoria Olivier.

Super Junior World Championship runner-up Leonie Zegg. (Bild: Ski Austria)
Super Junior World Championship runner-up Leonie Zegg.
(Bild: Ski Austria)

 "Nobody should be able to overtake me," says the 20-year-old, who finished fourth in the final training session behind Fabiana Dorigo (D), Carmen Spielberger and Michelle Niederwieser from Buch, but proved that the course suits her well.

Olivier also showed a significant improvement. The 20-year-old from Au, who not only has a chance of a permanent place in the downhill, but could also catch Nadine Fest in the race for the overall EC rankings, finished tenth, 1.66 seconds behind Dorigo.

Victoria Olivier is currently third in the downhill standings, 79 points ahead of Leonie Zegg and Sara Allemand (It), who are in fourth place ex-aequo. (Bild: GEPA)
Victoria Olivier is currently third in the downhill standings, 79 points ahead of Leonie Zegg and Sara Allemand (It), who are in fourth place ex-aequo.
(Bild: GEPA)

"I haven't been completely healthy over the last few days, but it's getting better day by day," says the head skier, who has 190 points to make up on her ÖSV team-mate in the last six races of the season. "I really like the course. It's very varied, unlike the Junior World Championships..."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf