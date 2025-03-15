The battle for the fixed World Cup tickets reaches its climax

"Of course, anything can happen. Realistically, however, it's almost impossible," says Leonie Zegg from Lech, who is not dreaming of third place in the overall standings and the fixed ticket for the next World Cup season ahead of the European Cup downhill in Kvitfjell on Sunday. In order to achieve this, the runner-up junior world champion in the super-G would have to make up 79 points on her Ländle team colleague Victoria Olivier.