Downhill showdown
The battle for the fixed World Cup tickets reaches its climax
The last European Cup downhill of the season awaits on Sunday in Kvitfjell, Norway. While the two Carinthians Nadine Fest and Carmen Spielberger, who are without a squad, have already secured their World Cup tickets, two women from Vorarlberg are right behind them in the battle for the last free starting place for the coming season.
"Of course, anything can happen. Realistically, however, it's almost impossible," says Leonie Zegg from Lech, who is not dreaming of third place in the overall standings and the fixed ticket for the next World Cup season ahead of the European Cup downhill in Kvitfjell on Sunday. In order to achieve this, the runner-up junior world champion in the super-G would have to make up 79 points on her Ländle team colleague Victoria Olivier.
"Nobody should be able to overtake me," says the 20-year-old, who finished fourth in the final training session behind Fabiana Dorigo (D), Carmen Spielberger and Michelle Niederwieser from Buch, but proved that the course suits her well.
Olivier also showed a significant improvement. The 20-year-old from Au, who not only has a chance of a permanent place in the downhill, but could also catch Nadine Fest in the race for the overall EC rankings, finished tenth, 1.66 seconds behind Dorigo.
"I haven't been completely healthy over the last few days, but it's getting better day by day," says the head skier, who has 190 points to make up on her ÖSV team-mate in the last six races of the season. "I really like the course. It's very varied, unlike the Junior World Championships..."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.