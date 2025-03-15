Trump can breathe a sigh of relief: shutdown in the USA averted

Trump's march through and the powerlessness of the Democrats

The US President is currently firing federal employees who do not toe his line on a grand scale and is rigorously restructuring the state apparatus: Among other things, Trump has largely halted development aid and wants to completely abolish the Department of Education in the federal government. These are just some of the many controversial domestic and foreign policy decisions made in his first weeks in office. The Democratic Party's resistance to Trump's policies has so far been rather helpless. They are speaking out with dramatic warnings, but have not yet found a political way to oppose Trump. So far, resistance has mainly come from the courts.