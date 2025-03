17-year-old Andreyeva in the final against Sabalenka

Favorite

The 26-year-old is now the favorite against Andreyeva in the final of the hard-court tournament in the California desert, which has prize money of around nine million US dollars. However, the ninth seeded athlete has not been beaten in eleven matches and is the youngest finalist in Indian Wells since Kim Clijsters in 2001, who was also 17 years old at the time and lost to Serena Williams in the final. Since her victory in Dubai, Andreyeva has become the youngest player on the WTA Tour to win a tournament in the 1000 category.