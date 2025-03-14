Fatal accident: who was really driving?

The 47-year-old drove away from the parking lot at around 11 pm. What really happened next remains a mystery. According to the analysis of the airbag, there was a crash shortly afterwards. However, the defendant did not make an emergency call until around three o'clock. The prospective tax consultant repeatedly refers to large gaps in his memory. But what he still wants to know: "I wanted to sleep in the passenger seat." The 67-year-old was no longer in the car.