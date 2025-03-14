Trial in Graz
Fatal accident: who was really driving?
A 67-year-old Styrian died in August last year because an acquaintance was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and caused an accident. However, the acquaintance continues to claim in court that he was only a passenger. Now an expert opinion is to shed light on the case.
A 47-year-old man from Graz had to answer for gross negligence manslaughter at the provincial criminal court on Friday. He is accused of having caused a car accident in Nechnitz (Weiz district) in August last year in a drunken stupor, in which a 67-year-old acquaintance died as a result of a broken neck.
The special thing about the case: as reported, it was initially assumed that the fatally injured man had been at the wheel. It was only during the course of further investigations that the public prosecutor's office in Graz brought charges against the alleged co-driver.
Lawyer: "Wild rumors"
"Not guilty", replied the 47-year-old when asked about his responsibility. His lawyer spoke of "wild rumors", saying that he had "never experienced such amateurish investigative proceedings" in his career.
The tragedy took its course at an inn in Nechnitz. The 67-year-old was apparently heavily intoxicated and fell. His companion and the innkeeper supported him and lifted him into the defendant's car - onto the passenger seat.
The 47-year-old drove away from the parking lot at around 11 pm. What really happened next remains a mystery. According to the analysis of the airbag, there was a crash shortly afterwards. However, the defendant did not make an emergency call until around three o'clock. The prospective tax consultant repeatedly refers to large gaps in his memory. But what he still wants to know: "I wanted to sleep in the passenger seat." The 67-year-old was no longer in the car.
Memory returns after accident
The defendant speculates whether they might not have had a "nightcap" at his friend's house. The next memory came back, so to speak, when the car was in the woods after the accident and the 67-year-old was lying motionless on the driver's side.
A verdict was not yet reached on Friday, an expert opinion from a motor vehicle expert is to provide clarity - postponed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
