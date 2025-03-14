"Recapture"
Trump has military plan drawn up for Panama Canal
US President Donald Trump is said to have instructed the military to develop "credible military options" to ensure unhindered access to the Panama Canal. Panama reacted with horror.
Trump has repeatedly made it clear in the past that the USA wants the canal back. The extent to which the US military should now intervene is still unclear.
Trump: "Improve security"
At the beginning of March, Trump said in the US Congress: "To further improve our national security, my administration will reclaim the Panama Canal, and we have already begun."
Panama's President José Raúl Mulino (65) was appalled by Trump's latest threats. "On behalf of Panama and all Panamanians, I reject this new affront to the truth and our dignity as a nation," he wrote on X.
The US government controlled the canal until the end of 1999, when it was handed over to Panama. At that time, the last US soldier also left the country. The canal is located at the narrowest point of the isthmus between North and South America and is considered one of the most strategically important waterways in the world.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
