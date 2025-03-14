Traditional inn has to close after 152 years

Guest rooms remain

Since 1996, Barbara Hametner has been the fifth generation to run not only the inn, but also the Innviertlerhaus with 13 guest rooms, which she took over from her maternal grandfather. After 29 years, she has now had to draw a bitter line: "With a sad and heavy heart, I will be closing our inn indefinitely. I will continue to run the guest rooms and pamper my guests. This is a very difficult step for me to take, but the current staffing situation has forced me to do so," says the passionate restaurateur.