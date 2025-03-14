Two collisions with a total of seven injuries

Helicopter flew seriously injured passenger to Graz

All five people involved, all from the district of south-eastern Styria, were injured to varying degrees. The most seriously injured was the 49-year-old woman, who had to be flown to Graz Regional Hospital by rescue helicopter. The four other injured persons were treated at Feldbach Regional Hospital. Neither driver was under the influence of alcohol. The B68 was closed to all traffic until 8 pm.