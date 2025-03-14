Vorteilswelt
To hospital by helicopter

Two collisions with a total of seven injuries

Nachrichten
14.03.2025 08:26

There were two serious collisions in Styria on Thursday. Five people were injured in Feldbach and two on the A9 near Mautern.

First there was a crash on the Pyhrnautobahn at around 1 pm. A 33-year-old Hungarian citizen was traveling in the direction of Linz and was distracted by a conversation with his mother, who was sitting on the passenger side, when he turned into the construction zone near Mautern. He lost control of his car and crashed into the crash barriers.

Collision with a concrete cube
The car then left the road, hit a concrete crash barrier and collided with a concrete cube weighing several tons. The driver and his 60-year-old mother were taken to Kalwang Hospital with undetermined injuries.

At around 6.30 p.m., two cars with a total of five occupants collided in the Feldbach district of Gniebing. An 18-year-old woman was traveling with two other young women (20 and 21 years old) on the B68a country road coming from Feldbach in the direction of Saaz; a 58-year-old woman was coming towards her in her car. She and her 49-year-old passenger wanted to turn left onto the B68, which resulted in a collision.

Helicopter flew seriously injured passenger to Graz
All five people involved, all from the district of south-eastern Styria, were injured to varying degrees. The most seriously injured was the 49-year-old woman, who had to be flown to Graz Regional Hospital by rescue helicopter. The four other injured persons were treated at Feldbach Regional Hospital. Neither driver was under the influence of alcohol. The B68 was closed to all traffic until 8 pm.

