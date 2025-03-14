Pannonian wine bar
“Das Robitza” opens its doors for the first time today
From this afternoon, Eisenstadt will have one more special place to enjoy food and drink. The "Krone" was allowed to visit the new restaurant, which was designed with great attention to detail, in advance and shows some impressions here.
Since the beginning of the year, work has been going on behind the covered shop windows. As a result, nobody was allowed to catch a glimpse of the new restaurant. But tonight the time has finally come: "Das Robitza" in Fanny-Elssler-Gasse in Eisenstadt is welcoming its first guests. For mastermind and owner Konrad Robitza, who ran the Esterházy wine bar "Selektion" for many years, the authentically designed Pannonian wine bar and greisslerei is a true project of the heart. All the delicacies on offer come from local producers in the historic and traditional region of Pannonia, which today includes parts of Lower Austria, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia as well as Burgenland.
Top restaurateurs combine their knowledge
"In addition to exceptional wines, handmade juices and Burgenland coffee, you can taste sourdough bread, game specialties, cheese, charcuterie, exquisite oils and spices as well as fresh and pickled vegetables or take them home with you," says the 41-year-old chef and sommelier. The delicacies are served by Ester Farkas and sous-chef Peter Prieler, who has already cooked at the "Taubenkobel".
First Pannonian Kirtag
"Das Robitza" not only wants to be a culinary city oasis, but also establish itself as a lively cultural meeting place. "Under the motto 'Sip and grow', we will organize regular wine tastings for young people who like to go out in style. Meet-and-greet events with winemakers, readings, music evenings and artistic performances are also planned."
The big kick-off event will take place at the end of April. Robitza will host the first "Pannonian Kirtag" with winegrowers, artisans, music and plenty of culinary delights.
