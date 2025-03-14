“Das Robitza” opens its doors for the first time today

Since the beginning of the year, work has been going on behind the covered shop windows. As a result, nobody was allowed to catch a glimpse of the new restaurant. But tonight the time has finally come: "Das Robitza" in Fanny-Elssler-Gasse in Eisenstadt is welcoming its first guests. For mastermind and owner Konrad Robitza, who ran the Esterházy wine bar "Selektion" for many years, the authentically designed Pannonian wine bar and greisslerei is a true project of the heart. All the delicacies on offer come from local producers in the historic and traditional region of Pannonia, which today includes parts of Lower Austria, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia as well as Burgenland.