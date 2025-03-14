Here in the live ticker
Women’s Super-G in La Thuile – LIVE from 11 am
Second Women's World Cup Super-G in La Thuile. We will be reporting live from 11 am - see ticker below.
Here is the ticker for the race:
Emma Aicher took the sprint super-G in La Thuile on Thursday. The second part is on the program today - and the Austrians have a score to settle.
World champion Stephanie Venier (10th/+1.25) explained that she thought to herself "that was world champion bad" on the downhill. The feeling was a disaster and she was so drawn to the gates. "In the last twenty seconds, I just thought to myself, don't risk your life anymore, make sure you get to the finish in good health. I wanted to force it, that's not how I work, and then it all backfired. This place is damage limitation anyway." She wants to take it easier and be more focused on Friday.
Here are the intermediate results:
Christina Ager finished eleventh (+1.39), with which she was satisfied. "Skiing down normally is often so difficult in the race. So it's even better when it works. Tomorrow I'll take my heart in my hands again and step on the gas." Mirjam Puchner finished in 16th place (+1.63), Nadine Fest in 21st (+2.60) and Julia Scheib in 26th (+2.91). It was Scheib's first super-G in four years. "It didn't feel so good. But it was insanely fun."
After a small skiing error, Cornelia Hütter, who was on her way to a best time with number twelve, crashed after the wave. The Styrian explained that it all hurt a bit, but everything was within reason. "It spun me out, I couldn't look that fast, the net was there." The fact that she was almost half a second ahead at the last intermediate time hurts more than her body. "I'm in good shape, I have another chance tomorrow. Start straight away and get to the finish."
