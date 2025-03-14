Women’s Super-G in La Thuile – LIVE from 11 am

World champion Stephanie Venier (10th/+1.25) explained that she thought to herself "that was world champion bad" on the downhill. The feeling was a disaster and she was so drawn to the gates. "In the last twenty seconds, I just thought to myself, don't risk your life anymore, make sure you get to the finish in good health. I wanted to force it, that's not how I work, and then it all backfired. This place is damage limitation anyway." She wants to take it easier and be more focused on Friday.