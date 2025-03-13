This family has American football in their blood

Being the offspring of a legend is never easy, but the neo-duck has learned to deal with it: "It influenced me in a different way than you might think. It has taught me to be my own person, in and out of sport. My father encouraged me to make this move to Europe." The 24-year-old has been in the city of Mozart for a week and this is the first time in his life outside the United States. The deal was arranged by Jordan Herring - who is also entering his first season with the Ducks. "Rahsaan and I are good friends, we were roommates in college, and I knew he was looking for a new challenge," says the safety.