Famous name
This family has American football in their blood
Rahsaan Lewis, offspring of football legend Ray, will play for the Salzburg Ducks next season. With Jordan Herring and Benjamin Hellett, two more import players have been confirmed. Lewis will strengthen the offense, Herring and Hallett the defense.
A well-known name is strengthening the Salzburg Ducks' football team for the upcoming Austrian Football League season - Rahsaan Lewis. The son of former Baltimore Ravens linebacker, two-time Super Bowl champion and football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis.
It affected me differently than you might think. It made me want to be my own person, in and out of sports. My father encouraged me to make this move to Europe
Rahsaan Lewis über das Leben als Sohn einer Legende
Being the offspring of a legend is never easy, but the neo-duck has learned to deal with it: "It influenced me in a different way than you might think. It has taught me to be my own person, in and out of sport. My father encouraged me to make this move to Europe." The 24-year-old has been in the city of Mozart for a week and this is the first time in his life outside the United States. The deal was arranged by Jordan Herring - who is also entering his first season with the Ducks. "Rahsaan and I are good friends, we were roommates in college, and I knew he was looking for a new challenge," says the safety.
"It all happened so fast. Jordan contacted me, I signed the contract last Thursday and I arrived here on Sunday," adds Rashaan. It's not easy for him to be away from his family for the first time: "We're very close, it was very important to me that they were okay with it. It was still hard though, my daughter is only two years old. But my mother and her husband and my father are planning to visit me here."
Benjamin Hellett is not visiting. The Irishman, who previously played rugby, is strengthening the Ducks' defense as a defensive back.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
