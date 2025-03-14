Confusing scanning systems
“With barriers, everything would be clearly regulated”
Scan systems often cause problems for untrained travelers in park & ride facilities - and it gets expensive! Older users in particular are overwhelmed by the system without barriers, and subsequent requests for payment are not uncommon. However, parking garage operator APCOA is accommodating if a valid ticket is presented at a later date.
It was a lovely trip that the couple received as a gift to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary: a short trip to Salzburg including a train ticket, overnight stay and tickets for a Vivaldi concert. They parked the car in the station garage in Wiener Neustadt. "The departure was stressful," says 86-year-old Heinz S. They had just found out that the train was leaving half an hour earlier. So they rushed to the station and overlooked the long instructions for parking correctly when they entered the parking garage.
They returned the next day in the evening. "It was dark and there was no barrier at the exit," says S., so he simply drove out without scanning the train ticket. The nasty surprise didn't come until six months later. A payment request from parking garage operator APCOA fluttered into the house: 135 euros had to be paid.
ÖBB praises proven system without barriers
"This system is already being used successfully at many locations," says ÖBB press spokesman Christopher Seif, justifying this parking principle. "One advantage is that there is no barrier, just a traffic light. This turns green as soon as a valid ticket is recognized."
However, the couple were not familiar with this system: "We are used to parking garages having a barrier and a machine where you pay before leaving."
APCOA is accommodating and currently also accepts train tickets that are handed in later than 48 hours. They then "only" have to pay a processing fee of 35 euros.
But there is still trouble. Because: "Who keeps their ticket for six months or longer?" Ms. S. senses a rip-off on the part of APCOA.
