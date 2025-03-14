Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Confusing scanning systems

“With barriers, everything would be clearly regulated”

Nachrichten
14.03.2025 06:00

Scan systems often cause problems for untrained travelers in park & ride facilities - and it gets expensive! Older users in particular are overwhelmed by the system without barriers, and subsequent requests for payment are not uncommon. However, parking garage operator APCOA is accommodating if a valid ticket is presented at a later date. 

0 Kommentare

It was a lovely trip that the couple received as a gift to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary: a short trip to Salzburg including a train ticket, overnight stay and tickets for a Vivaldi concert. They parked the car in the station garage in Wiener Neustadt. "The departure was stressful," says 86-year-old Heinz S. They had just found out that the train was leaving half an hour earlier. So they rushed to the station and overlooked the long instructions for parking correctly when they entered the parking garage.

They returned the next day in the evening. "It was dark and there was no barrier at the exit," says S., so he simply drove out without scanning the train ticket. The nasty surprise didn't come until six months later. A payment request from parking garage operator APCOA fluttered into the house: 135 euros had to be paid.

ÖBB praises proven system without barriers
"This system is already being used successfully at many locations," says ÖBB press spokesman Christopher Seif, justifying this parking principle. "One advantage is that there is no barrier, just a traffic light. This turns green as soon as a valid ticket is recognized."

The specially erected signs are often overlooked, especially in the dark. (Bild: Seebacher Doris)
The specially erected signs are often overlooked, especially in the dark.
(Bild: Seebacher Doris)

However, the couple were not familiar with this system: "We are used to parking garages having a barrier and a machine where you pay before leaving."

APCOA is accommodating and currently also accepts train tickets that are handed in later than 48 hours. They then "only" have to pay a processing fee of 35 euros.

But there is still trouble. Because: "Who keeps their ticket for six months or longer?" Ms. S. senses a rip-off on the part of APCOA.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf