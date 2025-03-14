“With barriers, everything would be clearly regulated”

It was a lovely trip that the couple received as a gift to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary: a short trip to Salzburg including a train ticket, overnight stay and tickets for a Vivaldi concert. They parked the car in the station garage in Wiener Neustadt. "The departure was stressful," says 86-year-old Heinz S. They had just found out that the train was leaving half an hour earlier. So they rushed to the station and overlooked the long instructions for parking correctly when they entered the parking garage.