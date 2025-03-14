"Krone" commentary
Germany must deliver quickly!
Europe's sick man must quickly emerge from his severe economic and structural crisis and make up for decades of neglect. This is in the interests of Europe and especially Austria.
To this end, the upcoming CDU/CSU-SPD coalition government has launched a spectacular programme: 1000 billion euros for rearmament and modernization investments. The magic word is "special assets". These are disguised debts that do not appear in the budget.
But the "superhammer" is now getting caught up in the pitfalls of domestic politics. This is due to the special political situation following the federal elections: The new parliament has not yet convened and until then the old parliament applies.
The CDU and SPD want to push through the necessary constitutional amendment quickly with the old majority and need the Greens to do so. However, the Greens are reluctant, especially as they are represented in the old government but not in the future one. In the new parliament, the Merz government would have even greater problems achieving a two-thirds majority.
The situation is therefore a complicated puzzle like Rubik's cube. The less than sensitive approach of CDU leader Merz also contributes to this. He had sent a voicemail to the Greens asking them to approve the bill. They feel that they have been snubbed.
Time is of the essence! Germany must finally step on the gas.
