Ancelotti’s gut feeling helped Real into the quarter-finals

"I'm really happy. It's extremely important to have won this game," said Real star Jude Bellingham after the 4:2 penalty shoot-out win at the Metropolitano stadium. The score was 1-0 after 120 minutes in the second leg of the round of 16 tie after Conor Gallagher had scored for Atletico in the first minute. "There's a different mentality when we go into these games. We know there's a certain way to win games. We're very good at that," Bellingham explained.